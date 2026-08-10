Quantum Biopharma Aktie
WKN DE: A2P8F1 / ISIN: CA74764Y2050
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10.08.2026 13:47:03
Quantum: FDA Approves IND For Lucid-MS; To Engage CRO To Support Implementation Of Phase 2 Study
(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma (QNTM) announced the FDA has approved the company's Investigational New Drug application for Lucid-MS, enabling Quantum BioPharma to immediately advance its patented, multiple sclerosis program into Phase 2 clinical development. The company said it is working with a global clinical research organization with significant experience in neurodegenerative studies, to support implementation of the planned Phase 2 study. The company expects to initiate patient enrollment and drug administration as quickly as possible.
Quantum BioPharma noted that it maintains a strong balance sheet to support clinical development programs. The company reported cash, digital assets and liquid investments totaling over $10 million as of March 31, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Quantum BioPharma shares are down 6.38 percent to $3.23.
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