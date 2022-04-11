Quantum Health director and military veteran Tyler Irwin chosen as "40 Under 40" honoree by Columbus Business First

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health director and distinguished military veteran Tyler Irwin has been recognized as a 2022 "40 Under 40" honoree by Columbus Business First.

Each year, the Columbus business publication chooses 40 professionals under the age of 40 in Central Ohio to recognize for their remarkable achievements. Business First received over 200 nominations this year and selected winners based on their professional work and community volunteerism.

"These are Central Ohio's top up-and-coming movers, shakers, influencers, and all-around do-gooders," said Business First Managing Editor Mark Somerson about the honorees. "These are the people whose resumes sparkle. These are the doctors, lawyers, professors, nonprofit workers, accountants and managers who do extraordinary things every day at work as well as in their communities. They are the best of the best."

Irwin was a Green Beret in the United States Army and led soldiers on combat tours in Syria and Turkey. He developed and implemented a training program with NATO allied special forces. He trained and led over 800 individuals in unconventional warfare and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement.

At Quantum Health, Irwin is a director of Pod Management, leading over 130 Quantum Health team members dedicated to helping more than 2 million members navigate their healthcare journeys more easily and effectively. Irwin also leads QVets, one of Quantum Health's employee resource groups, with 25 members who are veterans or family members of veterans. He leads monthly group meetings and helps plan group, community and volunteer activities.

"To be recognized with these other amazing professionals is such an honor. I am very humbled and a bit surprised that Quantum Health even wanted to nominate me," said Irwin. "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to make a difference in the world by serving our country, and I'm grateful to continue to have the opportunity to make a difference in the world by serving people through Quantum Health. Being recognized for work that I love doing is icing on the cake."

Outside of the office, Tyler dedicates an extraordinary amount of energy supporting veterans in meaningful ways. Because Tyler knows the challenges of transitioning from military life to civilian life, he directly helps other veterans in their transition. He mentors veterans with The Honor Foundation, a national program that provides tools and experiences that help special forces military veterans understand how to translate their elite military experience to their next mission in life. He also volunteers with The Special Operators Transition Foundation, a similar national program that serves Navy SEALs, Green Berets, Army Rangers, air commandos and special ops aviators. Through the foundation, Tyler mentors veterans as they transition from their known military world to the private sector. In addition to supporting other veterans, Tyler also gives back to the local community by volunteering at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

"We are so proud that Tyler is being recognized as the inspiring leader, community member and person that he is," said Quantum Health President Shannon Skaggs. "When Tyler transitioned from the military to civilian life, he said he wanted to find a place where he could continue using his talents for the greater good. We are humbled and grateful that he found that place at Quantum Health, and we are excited to continue nurturing his career and watching him excel. Tyler is a hero in every sense of the word."

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Susan Simkins

Quantum Health, Corporate Communications

susan.simkins@quantum-health.com

800-257-2038 x13494

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-health-director-and-military-veteran-tyler-irwin-chosen-as-40-under-40-honoree-by-columbus-business-first-301522953.html

SOURCE Quantum Health