Quantum Introduces Multi-Factor Authentication to Make Tape Libraries More Secure

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced the addition of new multi-factor authentication software to the company's Scalar® i3 and i6 tape libraries to secure critical off-line data against ransomware attacks. The new feature raises the level of security for data stored on tape, making unauthorized access extremely difficult, and underscores Quantum's commitment to innovation for preserving and protecting valuable customer data.

"Tape is inherently secure, with its air-gapped nature, AES-256 bit encryption, and WORM capabilities. Our customers increasingly use tape as an ultra-secure data vault, either for a permanent archive copy of data, or as an offline copy to protect against ransomware and malware," said Bruno Hald, Vice President and General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum. "Adding multi-factor authentication is one more way we are increasing the security of tape, in this case using this common but proven method to provide even more security when it comes to accessing critical data."

Building on the Active Vault Feature

The introduction of multi-factor authentication builds upon the value of Active Vault, a feature available only in Quantum's Scalar tape libraries. Active Vault further improves tape's inherently secure offline nature by creating a totally "air-gapped" vault within the library. Administrators can set a policy to move tapes from the backup application-connected partition to an Active Vault partition, a logical area within the library that has no application connectivity or host-connected devices. Adding the Multi-Factor Authentication layer of security makes Quantum Scalar tape libraries the most secure hands-free option to store data in an offline on-premise vault.

New Ransomware Protection Packs Start at $9,999

Packaging these technologies together into an easy to purchase, easy to deploy solution, Quantum Ransomware Protection Packs provide all of these capabilities in small, medium, and large configurations. These Ransomware Protection Packs start at $9,999 and make it easy for any organization to deploy a secure immutable data vault for their most critical digital assets. Each pre-defined protection pack includes all the security features necessary to provide peace of mind against ransomware threats. Leveraging Quantum's unique Active Vault feature, combined with military grade encryption and Write Once Read Many ("WORM") technology, and now multi-factor authentication, Ransomware Protection Packs create a highly-secure offline backup copy of data. Specific terms and conditions vary by country; customers can reach out to their local Quantum representative with questions.

"Since January, we've seen great reception of our Ransomware Protection Packs both with customers and with our channel partners," said James Mundle, Global Channel Chief, Quantum. "This new, more aggressive pricing and packaging will allow our partners to enable organizations of any size to protect their data in a secure offline tape vault."

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statement regarding the security of the Ransomware Protection Packs as a secure immutable data vault for critical digital assets. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the risk that the Ransomware Protection Packs provide all the security features necessary to provide peace of mind against ransomware threats , and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

