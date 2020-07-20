Quantum Joins the Active Archive Alliance

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Active Archive Alliance announced today that Quantum Corporation has joined the organization, which collaboratively provides end-users with the technical expertise to design and implement modern solutions to manage large unstructured data growth for decades. Quantum joins a growing number of industry-leading storage and IT vendors that work together to elevate new active archiving strategies, technologies and use cases to unlock the value of archival data.

"We are pleased to welcome Quantum to the Active Archive Alliance," said Peter Faulhaber, chairman of the Active Archive Alliance and President and CEO of FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. "The fast pace of data growth is spurring increased interest in active archive solutions as a way to cost-effectively manage digital archives while maintaining fast access to the data. Quantum brings a legacy of active archive solutions that enrich the Alliance membership's range of innovative active archive solutions for intelligent data management."

Organizations around the world are creating and accumulating data at unprecedented rates. An active archive manages data for rapid search, retrieval, and analytics – both efficiently and cost-effectively. It leverages an intelligent data management layer that enables online access to data throughout its lifecycle regardless of which tier it resides in the storage hierarchy. Active archive solutions support a wide variety of vertical markets and applications, including healthcare, telecommunications, media and entertainment, utilities, financial, security, life sciences, compliance, the IoT, high-res media, rich data streaming, AI and ML, data lakes, and surveillance, among others.

Quantum® technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide fast performance for high-resolution video and large unstructured data as well as the most durable and cost-effective solutions for long term preservation of all valuable content.

"Quantum continues to be a leader in innovation for retaining and managing large unstructured datasets," said Mark Pastor, director of product management at Quantum. "Quantum's recent acquisition of ActiveScale™ object storage, combined with our leading tape platforms, elevates our participation in the archive community and further strengthens the company's focus and participation in customers' active archive infrastructure. We are excited to add our perspective as an industry leader to the important voice of the Alliance."

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Members and sponsors include Fujifilm, Spectra Logic, Atempo, Harmony Healthcare IT, IBM, Iron Mountain, MediQuant, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, Qumulo, StrongBox Data Solutions and Western Digital.

