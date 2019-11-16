Quantum Leap into 2020 With Anahata Ananda For Accelerated Clarity and Purpose

SEDONA, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certified High-Performance Coach and founder of Shamangelic Healing, Anahata Ananda has guided thousands of clients through transformational shifts with her online coaching programs, empowerment retreats and in-person healing sessions. She has announced the 2020 Quantum Leap High Performance Online Coaching Program registration is closing soon for the upcoming year. Students have until November 29, 2019 to register for the twelve-month course. Anahata's program teaches strategies utilized by elite performers from around the world to those who are serious about wanting to turn their lives around. "Those finishing the 2019 class this month have created thriving lives they LOVE over the past year!" exclaims Anahata.

She adamantly states, "It is time to step into your greatness. Enough playing small, no more excuses. Get the support, inspiration, tools, motivation, resources, accountability and community you need to manifest your Greatness!" Anahata has designed a way for her global audience to have access to the success strategies she's found effective for a balanced, productive life. The online portion of her course consists of monthly videos, assignments and action plans which build upon one another to create a solid foundation for advancing ahead quickly. A private Facebook group is the platform participants can share their triumphs, post assignments and find support for challenges they may be facing. Quarterly, Anahata hosts a live video conferencing call for everyone in the program. This is the only group coaching she does live online as her healing sessions are primarily done in-person in Sedona, Arizona.

Starting with assessments as to where one is presently, the course builds clear goal setting initiatives, promotes self-care and intuitive connection, teaches how to prioritize personal and business interactions, and weaves mastery techniques across all main areas of life. "If just one area is out of balance, it can topple what was once strong, and this is not going to get you to where you want to be," states Anahata. The program has a focus on self-development tools everyone can easily implement to create big changes, one step at a time. Typically shared only with clients in private tailored retreats or through her Sedona Empowerment events, the content she provides in this course is now accessible to those who are unable to come to Sedona. According to Anahata, consistency, repetition and practice begin to create healthy habits which can completely quantum leap a person toward their goals, faster.

The course begins in December 2019 with access being granted to content relative to implement during situations happening during the busy holiday season. "These powerful techniques for conscious relationship interactions and maintaining life balance during the holidays can be put to use immediately!" Anahata excitedly shares. She also offers other online courses one can start right away, which teach tools and valuable skills in the areas of conscious relationships, meditation, vibrant lifestyle, clear boundaries and chakra balancing.

Anahata blends the compassion and tenderness of an Angel and the wisdom and strength of a Shaman to guide profound journeys of core healing and spiritual awakening. As a Certified High-Performance Coach, Shamanic Healer and Soul Guide, Anahata has guided thousands of individuals across the globe through core life shifts, helping them to turn their life around and create the life of their dreams. She is the host of the internationally acclaimed Shamangelic Healing Podcast which is designed as a platform for sharing deep authentic conversations about REAL LIFE issues. She offers deep healing through in-person sessions in Sedona, Arizona and supportive online courses for self-paced, at home learning. https://shamangelichealing.com

