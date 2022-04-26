Quantum Metric Integrates with ServiceNow to Ease Contact Center Frustration

Embedded offering will allow ServiceNow customers to access session replay tools within the platform for the first time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the Continuous Product Design platform for customer-driven digital experiences, today announced an integration with ServiceNow to extend insight into individual customer experiences. Directly embedding Quantum Metric's session replay technology into the ServiceNow Platform® closes an insight gap for the contact center, allowing teams to more effectively understand, empathize, and quickly resolve customer frustrations. Quantum Metric Embedded Replay is available in the ServiceNow Store.

Customer relationships are the key competitive battleground, and poor customer experience (CX) can quickly damage the reputation of a brand. Quantum Metric Embedded Replay will be available across all ServiceNow® workflows and allow users to seamlessly pivot to Quantum Metric's session replay without leaving the ServiceNow® user interface. Customer service agents will have the ability to watch 100% of customer sessions, in real-time, enabling them to gain insight into the customer's exact experience and build empathy with each customer experience. Customer service teams can easily share these customer friction points across the organization, collaborating with IT and UX teams to prioritize a fix. Visualizing the experience will also improve the employee experience, boost productivity, and continue to enhance the quality of service each agent is able to provide.

Organizations will be able to enhance their use of the ServiceNow® and Quantum Metric Platforms through:

Session search and anomaly detection: Using natural language text or Quantum Metric's pre-built anomaly detection, agents can skip to key moments within the customer's session, reducing time to resolving cases and improving customer satisfaction.

Using natural language text or Quantum Metric's pre-built anomaly detection, agents can skip to key moments within the customer's session, reducing time to resolving cases and improving customer satisfaction. Streamlined incident escalation process: With the ability to cross-reference session and user details with known issues, agents can reduce the number of escalations. With replays auto-attached to incidents, engineering can easily reproduce and diagnose customer issues with speed.

With the ability to cross-reference session and user details with known issues, agents can reduce the number of escalations. With replays auto-attached to incidents, engineering can easily reproduce and diagnose customer issues with speed. Secure and seamless access: Tokenized authentication and default encryption protocols ensure that no PII is exposed and eliminates the need for ServiceNow users to authenticate into Quantum Metric to view session replays.

"Being able to capture customer insight is table stakes. It's time we start focusing more on using data to drive action," said Mario Ciabara, CEO of Quantum Metric. "What's needed is the ability to empathize with every step of the customer journey to fuel action with insight. Working with ServiceNow, we'll empower teams to harness empathy and understanding in every customer interaction, while breaking down the silos that limit the organization's ability to innovate and grow."

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 20 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com.

