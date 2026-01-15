Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A2DPEL / ISIN: US7479065010
|
15.01.2026 15:22:10
Quantum Preliminary Q3 Revenue Improves; Stock Up Over 8% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Quantum Corporation(QMCO), a data storage, management, and protection company, on Thursday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the third quarter.
For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, Quantum anticipates revenue of around $72.7 million, higher than $72.6 million in the same period last year.
QMCO was up by 8.28% at $8.11 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
The company expects to release its third-quarter earnings report by mid-February.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.