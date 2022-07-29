Quantum-Si to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jul. 29, 2022 --Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si,” "QSI” or the "Company”), a life sciences company commercializing the first next generation single molecule protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. Patrick Schneider, Quantum-Si’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in fireside chats at both events. The discussions will cover recent company developments, including progress toward commercialization of Quantum-Si’s groundbreaking PlatinumTM instrument, which will be the first system to enable next-generation, single-molecule protein sequencing.

Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference

Patrick Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 am ET.

UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

Patrick Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm PT.

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

