13.01.2024 15:02:00
QuantumScape: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Electric vehicles (EVs) offer a promising glimpse into the future, but the technology still has a way to go before widespread use becomes commonplace. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one company working on battery technology that could push EV technology forward and overcome the limitations of modern lithium-ion battery technology.QuantumScape recently made headlines when it completed its first round of endurance tests on its solid-state battery cells with positive results. The news was a great sign for the up-and-coming battery technology company. However, does it make it a good investment? Let's dive into the company to see.QuantumScape is developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for EVs. The company sees fundamental limitations of modern batteries and believes its solid-state technology could eventually lead to batteries with greater energy density, faster charging times, and enhanced safety.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|QuantumScape Corporation
|7,37
|-9,01%