QuantumScape: The 3 Most Important Things We Just Learned

Advanced battery technology start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is still years away from commercial manufacturing. But it's making important progress. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe address whether the company answered the three biggest questions they had coming into first-quarter earnings. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 28, 2023. The video was published on April 30, 2023.Continue reading