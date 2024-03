QuantumScape: This Move Might Change Everything

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss how QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) co-founder Jagdeep Singh's decision to step back as CEO and promote a recent hire to the top job bodes so well for the company's future.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 26, 2024. The video was published on March 6, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel