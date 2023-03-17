|
17.03.2023 10:37:00
QuantumScape Just Did Something Even Tesla Has Struggled With
Next-generation battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) filed its annual report and shareholder letter recently, and we learned that it did something even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has rarely ever done: reached a major milestone, and done it in the timeline management promised. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what's going on with QuantumScape, and why the big step they took with their batteries is so important. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 17, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
