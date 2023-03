QuantumScape Just Did Something Even Tesla Has Struggled With

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Next-generation battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) filed its annual report and shareholder letter recently, and we learned that it did something even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has rarely ever done: reached a major milestone, and done it in the timeline management promised. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what's going on with QuantumScape , and why the big step they took with their batteries is so important. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 17, 2023.