01.11.2023 13:45:00
QuantumScape Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Since its initial public offering (IPO) three years ago, shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) have been on a wild ride. After trading as high as $132 in the weeks after going public, QuantumScape's stock has steadily fallen as investors have decided to unplug the maker of solid-state batteries from their portfolios.But even though the shares are trading precipitously lower than they were a few years ago, bulls remain firm in their beliefs that QuantumScape can charge higher and make good on its ambition to disrupt the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Let's see how two Fool.com contributors break down the bull and bear arguments for the stock.Scott Levine: While there are considerably more electric vehicles on the roads these days, a large number of drivers remain uninterested in eschewing their gas guzzlers. One of the main reasons for this hesitancy is the lack of interest in waiting for the EVs to charge. Another concern is range anxiety -- the fear of an EV running out of battery charge before reaching a destination.
