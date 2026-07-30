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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.07.2026 11:37:00
QuantumScape Stock: Is It Finally Time to Buy Below $6?
It wasn't so long ago that investors were looking at QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) stock and celebrating. Shares of the solid-state battery developer roared 101% higher through 2025, and shareholders were optimistic about the company's prospects in 2026.But the stock's surge in 2025 has not carried over into the new year. QuantumScape stock is down more than 50% year to date as of this writing. With shares hovering around their 52-week low, savvy investors may recognize now as an ideal time to power their portfolios with this innovative battery stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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