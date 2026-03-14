Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
14.03.2026 22:13:00
QuantumScape Stock Is Down 63%. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Last year was a notable one for QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS), as the company accomplished crucial milestones with its groundbreaking battery technology. One key was upgrading its production process, resulting in efficiencies that should bring the battery technology company one step closer to mass production.However, it still faces a long road to commercial success, and the stock is down 63% from its 52-week high. With shares trading around $7 per share, is now the time to buy QuantumScape?In June, QuantumScape announced that its Cobra process had been integrated into its baseline cell production, delivering a significant improvement in heat-treatment speed while requiring significantly less floor space. These solid-state lithium-metal batteries feature an energy density of over 800 Wh/L and fast charging in under 15 minutes. The company shipped its Cobra-based QSE-5 cells to Volkswagen, which featured them on a Ducati V21L race bike in September.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!