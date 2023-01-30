QUARK EXPEDITIONS LAUNCHES BRAND NEW GREENLAND EXPLORER ITINERARY

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has announced a brand-new cutting-edge Greenland itinerary constructed around Ultramarine's two twin-engine helicopters—and brought to life with local Greenlandic partners, enabling guests to enjoy the most innovative itinerary in Quark Expeditions' 32-year history. The 11-day Greenland Explorer: Sail and Soar the Alpine Arctic will launch in 2024.

"Being able to develop this itinerary in full collaboration with local partners in Greenland ensures our guests can enjoy truly authentic experiences no one else can provide, such as Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience and Greenland Camping along the Tasermiut Fjord," said Josh Weidman, Director of Product for Quark Expeditions. "The other gems in this new itinerary are Ultramarine's two twin-engine helicopters, which enable our expedition team to take guests to areas in South Greenland no one else can where they'll choose from the most robust portfolio of off-ship adventures in the Arctic. It's our long-standing partnerships with local Greenlanders, and our dedicated expedition team—the best in the industry—that make us the experts in Greenland adventure."



Itinerary highlights:

The most helicopter activities in Greenland :

Guests can explore the scenic landscapes and overwhelming natural beauty of South Greenland as they experience Heli hiking, Heli landing and the Ice Sheet Experience, among other activities

as they experience Heli hiking, Heli landing and the Ice Sheet Experience, among other activities

Set foot on the breath-takingly beautiful Greenland Ice sheet, the second-largest body of ice in the world.

Authentic Greenland Cultural Immersion:

Enthusiasts can visit one of the most welcoming populations in South Greenland and experience first-hand the rich cultural history, excellent cuisine, captivating stories, and vibrant local agricultural and tourism economy.

and experience first-hand the rich cultural history, excellent cuisine, captivating stories, and vibrant local agricultural and tourism economy.

Plus one-of-a-kind culinary experience featuring local foods prepared by Greenlandic chefs during our Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience.

The Stunning Northern Lights :

: Observe the natural phenomena also known as the Aurora borealis, which, in September, is a great time to observe due to the extended 4 to 8 hours of night in South Greenland.

Guests can book Greenland Explorer: Sail and Soar the Alpine Arctic now and get 20% off, plus an additional 10% if they pay in full at time of booking.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quark-expeditions-launches-brand-new-greenland-explorer-itinerary-301733851.html

SOURCE Quark Expeditions