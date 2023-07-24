24.07.2023 17:27:02

Quartalsbericht: Vodafone Deutschland verliert 121.000 Breitbandkunden

Vodafone-Konzernchefin Margherita Della Valle sieht in dem Verlust keinen Grund zur Sorge. Der Kundenstamm sei weiter sehr groß. (Vodafone, DSL) Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Golem.de

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schließlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren leichter. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

