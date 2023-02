Quarter of UK households regularly run out of money for essentials, survey says

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Charities find nearly 40% of people end the month with no money, and 67% say UK government not doing enough about crisisOne in four households regularly run out of money for essentials and voters do not believe the government is doing enough to help, a group of charities have said.Nearly 40% of people end the month with no money left, while 24% run out of money for essentials either most months or most days, a survey found. Continue reading...