Quarterly Investor Communication – Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

voxeljet AG (OTCMKTS: VJTTY) (the ‘Company’, ‘voxeljet’, or ‘we’), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today released selected financial information related to the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. This information is unaudited.

HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year Total revenue decreased 13.9% to kEUR 5,884 from kEUR 6,837 Gross profit margin increased significantly to 35.2% from 27.1% (+ 8.1 percentage points) Total gross profit increased by 11.9% to kEUR 2,074 from kEUR 1,853. Services revenues increased by 12.8% to kEUR 3,173 from kEUR 2,812. Systems revenues decreased by 32.6% to kEUR 2,711 from kEUR 4,025. Typically, the majority of Systems revenue is booked in the second half of a year when installations of 3D printers are completed.



Six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year Total revenue decreased by 0.1% to kEUR 12,840 from kEUR 12,852 Gross profit margin increased significantly to 38.5% from 29.3% (+ 9.2 percentage points) Total gross profit increased significantly to kEUR 4,942 from kEUR 3,770. Services revenues increased by 14.1% to kEUR 6,468 from kEUR 5,668. Systems revenues decreased by 11.3% to kEUR 6,372 from kEUR 7,184.



Full year 2024 revenue is expected to be between 32.5 and 33.5 million euros.

Mr. Rudolf Franz, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented: "In our on-demand printing Services segment, demand continues to be very robust - both in Europe and the US. This high demand is also driven by large production orders, which is very exciting. Based on those high revenues from on-demand printing Services, we expect higher revenues for our Systems segment as customers move from buying parts to running their own 3D printers. We are laser-focused on collecting orders for 3D printers.”

Regarding the new, extremely large 3D printer prototype for GE Wind Energy: the development and assembly is progressing as planned. The build area of the new binder-jetting printer is more than 70 square meters, which is, to our knowledge, an order of magnitude larger than comparable systems from other players in the industry. The first printing test should be possible in the coming months.

Regarding High Speed Sintering (HSS): we successfully installed a new VX1000HSS printer in record time, around two weeks, for a client in Germany. The VX1000 HSS has undergone significant improvements lately: mechanical part properties were further optimized and we can now achieve these consistent results across the entire build platform.

ORDER BACKLOG FOR 3D PRINTERS

30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Order Backlog value (kEUR) 6,731 10,247 Number of printers in order backlog 7 14

As production and delivery of our printers is generally characterized by lead times ranging between three to nine months, the conversion rate of order backlog into revenue is dependent on the equipping process for the respective 3D printer as well as the timing of customers’ requested deliveries.

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet’s roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests were performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations were launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit our website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on Linkedin, or on Twitter.

