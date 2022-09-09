Quartz Names MVB Bank as One of 2022 Best Companies for Remote Workers™

Quartz Media has named MVB Bank, Inc. ("MVB Bank”) as one of the 2022 Best Companies for Remote Workers™. Earning a ranking of number 7 on the list for large companies means that MVB is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Companies for Remote Workers award is based on evaluation of survey responses distributed to remote employees. Quartz assessed company practices and measured employee satisfaction in areas including leadership, pay and benefits, training and development, corporate culture, communication and overall engagement.

"At MVB, our culture has always been an integral part of our corporate DNA,” said Larry F. Mazza, CEO, MVB Financial. "When we began hiring more remote Team Members, expanding our Team to nearly 500 Teammates in over 40 states and internationally, we knew it was critical to ensure that they, too, were immersed in our culture and our values and everyone in any location is a part of Team MVB.”

A strong company culture greatly determines the success of a business and its employees. Through the Best Companies for Remote Workers assessment process, Quartz analyzes how effectively culture is enriching and supporting a business’s remote workforce.

"Companies at the vanguard of remote work helped show everyone else how to do it. Now we are seeing their best practices replicated across industries, at companies of all sizes," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "The companies on our ranking are putting their remote policies to use as a recruiting and retention play, as a tool for diversifying their talent pool, and as a performance strategy. Our second annual ranking honors businesses that have gone above and beyond in ensuring that their remote workers have the tools they need, from technology stipends to wellness perks, to do their jobs effectively."

Since 2021, MVB has also been honored with the following awards and recognitions: Great Place to Work Certification (2021-2022), Fortune’s Best Medium Workplaces™ (2022), named to Bank Director’s List of The Best U.S. Banks (2022), American Banker Best Banks to Work For™ (2021), The Banker Bank of the Year - USA (2021), GonzoBanker’s The Bank That Gets Fintech (2021) and Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies™ (2021).

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker "MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

About Quartz Media

Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

Forward-looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this press release that are intended to be covered by the protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may,” "could,” "should,”, "would,” "will,” "plans,” "believes,” "estimates,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "intends,” "continues,” or the negative of those terms or similar expressions. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Those factors include but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, and credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies and successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions; inability to successfully execute business plans, including strategies related to investments in financial technology companies; competition; length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s business and financial condition; changes in economic, business, and political conditions; changes in demand for loan products and deposit flow; operational risks and risk management failures; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements.

