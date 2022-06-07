Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Quebec ready to partner with critical mineral explorers and developers
Backed by its recent actions in the critical minerals space, the Quebec government laid out a strong case for why mineral exploration and mining development in the francophone province is needed during The Northern Miner’s recent Q2 Global Mining Symposium.A panel of three government representatives, headlined by Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines, Energy and Natural Resources pledged a desire to work with proponents towards reaching favourable development decisions.The Quebec government has been proactive in positioning the economy to benefit from the energy transition. In October 2020, it was the first jurisdiction in Canada to launch a critical minerals action plan.“The plan sets clear priorities, and it covers all aspects from exploration to recycling. So far, it has generated great interest internationally, being commercial — with promoters and investors — and with different government officials,” Camden said.The minister also noted that Quebec is emerging as a lithium powerhouse, holding the largest lithium reserves in Canada and nearly half of the lithium projects currently underway.“And we also have rare earths deposits. We are one of the few jurisdictions globally with all the minerals required for batteries, namely lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese. And in addition, we have many aluminum smelters. So we have the potential to develop 38 of the 50 critical minerals that appear on the new February American list.”
