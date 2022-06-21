Quectel Releases Dual-Band High Precision GNSS Module LC29H with RTK and DR Technologies

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced its dual-band multi-constellation GNSS module LC29H. Built using the Airoha AG3335 platform, the LC29H is available in multiple variants and optionally integrates RTK and DR. The LC29H series offers high performance, power-efficient solutions to meet market needs of high-precision positioning at the centimeter and decimeter levels. These modules are perfectly suited to an expanding market for autonomous lawn mowers, drones, precision agriculture, micro-mobility scooters and delivery robots as well as other industrial and autonomous applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005631/en/

Quectel LC29H, a dual-band multi-constellation GNSS module, is available in multiple variants and optionally integrates RTK and DR (Graphic: Business Wire)

"High precision positioning with centimeter level accuracy is becoming increasingly vital for many new IoT applications. Robotics, UAV and industrial applications needing precise navigation are driving new market requirements and we are very excited to launch our newest generation of high-precision positioning modules,” said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. "With our focus of providing best-in-class, easy-to-use and affordable solutions to our customers, we believe the IoT market is ready for mass adoption of cm-level positioning modules for a wide range of scenarios.”

The LC29H concurrently receives and processes signals from all constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS), which in combination with the support of SBAS maximizes satellite signal availability. The module supports L1 and L5 dual-band signal reception, thereby ensuring that terminals can speed up convergence time, improve positioning accuracy, and achieve fast response times even when the signal is interrupted. The dual band design significantly mitigates the multipath effect experienced near high-rise buildings or in deep urban canyons, and provides reliable positioning performance.

In addition, some versions contain 6-axis IMU inertial sensors (3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope), and integrate RTK and DR positioning algorithms, allowing for continuous lane-level accurate positioning in scenarios where the satellite signal is partially or completely blocked, such as underground parking lots, tunnels, urban-canyons or forests. When the satellite signal is re-acquired, the LC29H combines inertial sensor data with GNSS signals, and the integrated navigation can provide fast convergence times and decimeter level positioning accuracies.

In order to improve the performance when used with a passive Antenna, the LC29H has a built-in LNA and an internal SAW filter, ensuring high sensitivity and excellent positioning accuracy.

The LC29H adopts a 12nm process, dual-frequency receiver chip and advanced low-power management, thereby enabling low-power GNSS sensing and position fixing. This makes the module an ideal solution for power-sensitive and battery-powered devices including handheld devices, asset trackers, and shared vehicles.

Featuring an LCC form factor and an industry standard footprint size of 12.2 mm × 16.0 mm × 2.5 mm, the LC29H series design allows for easy system integration and smooth migration of legacy designs to the latest high precision GNSS technologies.

The LC29H is available in four product variants each targeting different application scenarios. The LC29H(EA) offers a perfect solution for a growing market of agricultural drones as well as electricity power detection terminals, and is able to improve the anti-interference capability of complex systems. The LC29H(BA) is well suited to agricultural machinery and specialized vehicles, and the LC29H(DA) can enable centimeter-level accuracy in connected lawnmowers and safety helmets at competitive cost.

Additionally, the LC29H can be bundled with Quectel’s wide range of off-the-shelf and customized GNSS antennas. Both passive and active antennas are provided to satisfy customer requirements for high precision positioning. Customized connector types and cable lengths are available as along with comprehensive antenna design support including simulation and testing services. The manufacturing of customized antenna solutions is also available to fast track customer product development.

The LC29H will be showcased at Embedded World Nuremberg on Booth No 171, Hall 5, June 21- 23 2022.

About Quectel:

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS and WiFi/BT modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information: www.Quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005631/en/