|
14.03.2024 14:56:00
Queen’s University, UBC, unveil C$2 million Don Lindsay Teck Award in mining engineering
Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), The University of British Columbia (UBC) and Queen’s University announced Wednesday the Don Lindsay Teck Award in Mining Engineering, comprised of two C$1 million endowments that will generate annual scholarships for students in mining engineering at both universities.The Don Lindsay Teck Award contributes C$1 million to each of Canada’s two largest mining schools: the Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at UBC and the Robert M. Buchan Department of Mining at Smith Engineering, Queen’s University. The endowments will generate annual renewable scholarships at each university, providing financial support for students pursuing mining studies.The Award, funded by Teck, was established in recognition of former Teck CEO Don Lindsay’s contributions to the mining sector in Canada and internationally. During his 17-year tenure, Lindsay’s commitment to philanthropy and supporting the next generation of mining talent has left a mark on the mining sector.The Mining Engineering award builds on the longstanding partnerships with the mining schools at UBC and Queen’s University, spanning decades and aligns with Teck’s commitment to increasing the pipeline of mining industry talent to strengthen the industry’s future.“The Don Lindsay Teck Award in Mining Engineering will shape the next generation of mining engineers,” James Olson, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science at The University of British Columbia sais in a media statement. “UBC is building the mining industry of tomorrow, which will leverage critical minerals to solve climate change. We extend our deepest gratitude to Teck for this endowment, and its immeasurable impact on education and research at UBC Engineering.”“The C$1 million endowment will have a profound impact on the heart of Queen’s University: its students,” Kevin Deluzio, Dean, Smith Engineering at Queen’s University, added. “Our partnership with Teck over the years has enriched programs, provided employment opportunities, and supported research, contributing significantly to the educational experiences for our students.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lindsay CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.01.24
|Ausblick: Lindsay veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Ausblick: Lindsay informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Lindsay CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Lindsay CorpShs
|103,80
|-1,89%