Queso Lovers Strike Gold with On The Border's New Queso Club

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is boosting the bold where it counts! Starting today, the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand is now offering up FREE queso in all of its 122 restaurants in 29 states across the country!

When On The Border guests join the New Queso Club for only $1, the first-of-its kind subscription program affords them FREE QUESO for a year – at both dine-in and To-Go. That's right: The yearly membership is just $1 with the purchase of a bowl of Queso at sign-up!

"Queso is our number-one selling menu item; I've even heard firsthand from guests they're happily addicted!" said Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Ramey. "Our guests are already used to annual subscriptions for all kinds of things, but we wanted to give them a subscription that gives back. An entire year of free spicy, cheesy goodness for just $1? It doesn't get much better than that!"

To unlock their year of free Signature Queso, guests simply scan the QR code provided at the table in-restaurant or visit Queso365.com from the convenience of home. Upon joining the Queso Club, members can enjoy On The Border's original Signature Queso prepared in-house with tomatoes, green chiles, onions, cilantro, poblano and jalapeño peppers for FREE with every order, once a day, for the next 365 days.

Ramey continued: "This offer is for queso lovers everywhere, because the only thing better than On The Border queso is free On The Border queso for a year!"

About On The Border On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 135 restaurants in 29 states and Asia, there's always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

