Quest Diagnostics Named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion"

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has been named to the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI) "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

"As an employer of more than 46,000 people across the United States, we are committed to hiring an inclusive workforce that is representative of our patients and clients, which is why we value disability inclusion and support inclusive programming such as our DiverseAbilities Employee Business Network," said Cecilia McKenney, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Quest Diagnostics. "The varied experiences of each of our employees makes us stronger as a company and supports Quest Diagnostics' goal of becoming an Employer of Choice for the disability community."

This is the second consecutive year Quest has been recognized for its efforts to ensure an inclusive workplace for people with disabilities. The DEI serves as the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool allowing America's leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. The 2019 DEI measured inclusion criteria including: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity.

"The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers. When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

