Quest Diagnostics Partnering Lee Health To Enhance Diagnostic Services

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, and Lee Health, Southwest Florida's primary community-owned health system, announced Thursday that they are teaming up to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors.

Under the agreement, Quest will provide supply chain expertise in laboratory equipment, supplies and procurement processes for five hospitals owned by Lee Health and selected outpatient centers. Quest will also continue to perform reference testing for Lee Health.