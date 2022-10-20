20.10.2022 12:53:58

Quest Diagnostics Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $256 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $4.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $279 million or $2.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $2.49 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $256 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $4.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.19 -Revenue (Q3): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 - $9.95

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quest Diagnostics Inc.mehr Nachrichten