31.01.2022 13:26:51
Quest Diagnostics To Offer New Testing Solution Through Walmart
(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said they will now offer consumer-initiated laboratory testing powered by QuestDirect through Walmart.com. The new testing solution allows an individual to purchase among more than 50 different tests, including general health, digestive health, allergy, heart health, women's health, and infectious disease.
Each purchase is reviewed by a licensed physician. Depending on the test, people will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of Quest's Patient Service Centers, including locations at select Walmart stores. Results are typically available within days and can be accessed through MyQuest, a free patient portal that can be accessed via smartphone.
Steve Rusckowski, Quest Diagnostics CEO, said: "Powered by QuestDirect from Quest Diagnostics, this new solution can broaden access to laboratory testing and health insights, and support for a range of conditions for potentially better outcomes."
