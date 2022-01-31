31.01.2022 13:26:51

Quest Diagnostics To Offer New Testing Solution Through Walmart

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said they will now offer consumer-initiated laboratory testing powered by QuestDirect through Walmart.com. The new testing solution allows an individual to purchase among more than 50 different tests, including general health, digestive health, allergy, heart health, women's health, and infectious disease.

Each purchase is reviewed by a licensed physician. Depending on the test, people will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of Quest's Patient Service Centers, including locations at select Walmart stores. Results are typically available within days and can be accessed through MyQuest, a free patient portal that can be accessed via smartphone.

Steve Rusckowski, Quest Diagnostics CEO, said: "Powered by QuestDirect from Quest Diagnostics, this new solution can broaden access to laboratory testing and health insights, and support for a range of conditions for potentially better outcomes."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quest Diagnostics Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quest Diagnostics Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quest Diagnostics Inc. 119,10 -1,37% Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Walmart 123,12 1,85% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen