QuEST Global launches TCMS test lab in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced today that it has launched a Train Control and Management System (TCMS) lab at its Hyderabad facility. The 5800-sq.ft. lab will facilitate the verification and validation of safety-critical TCMS software for multiple functionalities. This next-generation lab will host test racks for various product families of Bombardier Transportation. The lab was inaugurated virtually by Stéphane Navarra, Head of Engineering Technology Office (ETO) Systems, Bombardier Transportation, and Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global. The lab is part of the strategic partnership signed by both companies in 2019 to strengthen their cooperation and further develop engineering capabilities for the rail industry.

QuEST's TCMS lab has the capacity to house more than 100 racks and simulations for performing TCMS software testing and hardware-software integration checks. It is qualified to support validation checks submitted as evidence for assessing rail products; and will enable Bombardier Transportation to deliver safer transportation solutions to their customers globally. With the launch of this lab, QuEST also plans to hire over 200 engineers in Hyderabad with expertise across all phases of the software development lifecycle, test automation, and ethernet & internet protocol technology.

Commenting on the new lab, John Saabas, Head of Engineering Technology Office (ETO), Bombardier Transportation, said, "We are pleased about the launch of TCMS lab at QuEST premises in Hyderabad. Bombardier Transportation has always endeavored to deliver excellence and help our customers enable faster and smarter commute through continuous innovation. QuEST is a strategic partner in providing world-class engineering solutions to the rail industry, and I am sure this lab will further enhance our valued collaboration in this area."

Lauding the capabilities of QuEST, Stéphane Navarra said, "The TCMS lab provides the QuEST team with the infrastructure to manage their deliverables end to end. Bombardier will be developing and housing test racks at this lab for our projects in India and globally."

Elaborating further on the significance and value the lab will provide, Ajit Prabhu, said, "As a trusted thinking partner to Bombardier Transportation, we are excited to launch the world-class TCMS testing lab in our Hyderabad Centre. We are confident that this will enable us to help Bombardier Transportation serve and create value for its customers. This lab is part of our long-standing strategic engagement with Bombardier Transportation and is a testament to our expertise in providing transformational services and solutions to our customers. We look forward to helping Bombardier Transportation to enhance their competitiveness in the rail domain."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

