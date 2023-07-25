Questex Wins 2023 UFI Digital Innovation Award for Q Activate Audience Data Platform

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces that it has been selected by the UFI Digital Innovation Working Group, consisting of experts in their field, as the winner of the 2023 UFI Digital Innovation Award.



As the global event industry increasingly recognizes that the future of the industry is inextricably intertwined with the application of technology, data and audience behaviors both at the event and throughout the year, digital innovators are going to be the winners.

Each year, UFI receives dozens of submissions, and finalists are chosen by the judging panel based on their ability to present innovative strategies that best demonstrate how companies can use technology to deliver measurable impact on a trade show’s performance as well as how these learnings can be implemented in the entire industry.

The 2023 UFI Digital Innovation Award topic is focused on digital innovations that deliver a business impact. As the global economy faces a recession, digital innovation needs to have a measurable impact on the event industry, either through improving the experience of visitors and exhibitors or the internal KPIs and business processes of exhibitions.

Questex’s submission focused on Q Activate. Q Activate is a proprietary platform that predicts trending topics and behaviors and activates vertical market expertise to engage event and media audiences year-round. It’s a first-party data platform and strategy that extends across Questex – from connected media and event websites to audience and product development – ultimately delivering real results to customers.

"The submissions from the group of finalists were truly exceptional, we are extremely honored to be recognized as the winner of the 2023 UFI Digital Innovation Award. Q Activate is an audience first strategy that touches every part of our business – from leadership through to our marketing and data teams to our product development and sales teams. This truly means a great deal to our entire company,” Rhonda Wunderlin, Senior Vice President, Performance Marketing, Questex.

Q Activate in action: The Questex Hospitality group launched The Hospitality Show in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Industry interest and support was strong for the inaugural event, with all of the major brands signing on to sponsor including Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, IHG, G6, Best Western, Choice, Wyndham, Red Roof and DirecTV. With just a six-month selling cycle, The Hospitality Show, which targets the entire hospitality ecosystem, was sold out with more than 3,500 attendees and 300 vendors. Q Activate gave Questex deeper reach into large target companies at senior levels.?

Questex competed against other industry leaders including Koelnmesse, IFEMA MADRID, August Robotics and DLG Exhibitions & Events (Group) Co., Ltd.

Questex will present its winning submission at the 90th UFI Global Congress in Las Vegas November 1-4, 2023, alongside the winners of the other 2023 UFI Award categories.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences.

