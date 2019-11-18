QuickCare Now At Crystal Clinic Canton Office

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 18, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center began offering QuickCare services at their newest outpatient office in Canton, located at 4466 Fulton Drive NW. Crystal Clinic QuickCare treats orthopaedic and sports medicine injuries on a walk-in basis without an appointment. Hours are weekdays from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Crystal Clinic QuickCare offers a convenient option for expert treatment of orthopaedic and sports medicine injuries, including broken bones, sprains, strains and other injuries of the bones, joints and muscles. The medical providers focus solely on orthopaedics, so treatment at Crystal Clinic QuickCare is usually more prompt and less expensive than an emergency room or urgent care visit.

"We are excited to introduce Crystal Clinic QuickCare services as part of our expansion into Stark County," said Curtis Noel, M.D., Medical Director of Crystal Clinic QuickCare. "This provides families with immediate access to our specialized orthopaedic care with shorter wait times than an ER or urgent care, lower co-pays, and convenient follow-up care at our Canton office when needed."

QuickCare is part of many employer healthcare programs and accepts virtually all major insurance plans.

For more information, call 888-730-8321 or visit crystalquickcare.com.

In addition to QuickCare, outpatient services at Crystal Clinic's Canton office include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for the entire range of orthopaedic conditions by fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons. Plastic surgery services include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, as well as non-invasive cosmetic treatments for the skin, face and body.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons who perform more than 15,500 surgeries each year. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only 13 hospitals in the nation, and the only one in Ohio, to earn Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder and spinal fusion procedures. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center its highest rating for Overall Hospital Quality. In ratings of America's Top-Quality Hospitals, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is among the Top 15 in the nation for major orthopaedic surgery, and rated #1 in Northeast Ohio for spinal surgery and joint replacement, according to the medical-specific CareChex National Quality Rating Database (Quantros Analytics).

