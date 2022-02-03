QuickLogic Appoints Elias Nader As CFO, Senior VP, Finance

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) announced on Thursday that Elias Nader has taken charge as the company Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, with effect from February 1. In his latest role, Nader will lead the global finance organization and QuickLogic's investor relations activities. He is also expected to be an important contributor as a key member of the Executive Staff in guiding the company through its next stage of expected growth.

Nader brings more than 30 years of experience in semiconductors and related industries, including 20 years in senior leadership positions. He most recently worked as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial officer at Pixelworks, Inc., where he was heading all of G&A worldwide and worked directly with the Board of Directors to provide strategic and operational directions to the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Brian Faith, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Elias brings an impressive array of credentials to QuickLogic. He has a long-standing relationship with several of the financial analysts and investors following QuickLogic. In addition, his financial discipline and wealth of experience in finance, investor relations, and technology businesses, including semiconductors, IP, and SaaS, will be a strong addition to the executive team."