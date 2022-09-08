QuickLogic Awarded $6.9 Mln Base Contract To Develop Technologies For DoD Requirements

(RTTNews) - Fabless semiconductor company QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) announced Thursday it has been awarded a $6.9 million Base Contract, beginning this month, to develop and demonstrate Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH), high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology to support identified and future Department of Defense (DoD) strategic and space system requirements.

The SRH FPGA Other Transactions Authority (OTA) agreement is with the Army Contracting Command - Rock Island (ACC-RI) under the authority of the Cornerstone OTA and will be based on a microelectronic fabrication process implemented at a US-owned and continental US (CONUS)-based manufacturing facility.

The project is sponsored by DoD's Trusted and Assured Microelectronics (T&AM) Program, and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane is the Government's technical lead.

QuickLogic will lead the execution on the Base Contract through collaboration with a team composed primarily of SkyWater Technologies, Everspin Technologies, and Trusted Semiconductor Solutions. It will primarily perform work on the program at its facilities in San Jose, California.

The contract allows for Options totaling up to $72 million over the span of multiple years.