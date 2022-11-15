Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 22:10:06

QuickLogic Corporation Q3 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) announced Loss for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$1.35 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$1.28 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.86 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $3.46 million from $3.86 million last year.

QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$1.35 Mln. vs. -$1.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.11 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $3.46 Mln vs. $3.86 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QuickLogic Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu QuickLogic Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen im grünen Bereich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominieren am Donnerstag die Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen