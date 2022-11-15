QuickLogic Corporation Q3 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) announced Loss for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$1.35 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$1.28 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.86 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $3.46 million from $3.86 million last year.

QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$1.35 Mln. vs. -$1.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.11 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $3.46 Mln vs. $3.86 Mln last year.