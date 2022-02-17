Quidel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Signed definitive agreement to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc ("Ortho"), funded through a combination of cash and newly issued shares in the combined company.

Total revenue was $636.9 million, from $809.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue for COVID-19 products was $511.8 million, versus $405.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total Influenza revenue was $40.5 million (inclusive of our Sofia ® 2 Flu + SARS antigen FIA).

2 Flu + SARS antigen FIA). Reported GAAP EPS of $6.85 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.78 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Reported non-GAAP EPS of $7.29 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $11.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Launched Savanna® MDx instrumented system in select ex-U.S. markets.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Total revenue for 2021 increased to $1,698.6 million, a 2% increase from $1,661.7 million in 2020.

Revenue for COVID-19 products in 2021 increased 42% to $1,267.0 million, from $891.0 million in 2020.

Total Influenza revenue was $72.4 million.

Reported GAAP EPS of $16.43 per diluted share in 2021, compared to $18.60 per diluted share in 2020.

Reported non-GAAP EPS of $17.72 per diluted share in 2021, compared to $19.92 per diluted share in 2020.

Entered retail and at-home testing markets with QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 test by creating partnerships with CVS, Walgreens, McKesson, and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Secured 12-month agreement with U.S. government worth over $500 million to supply QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 tests.

Resolved ongoing litigation with Beckman Coulter; substantially completed transition of the BNP business to Beckman Coulter for cash payments to Quidel of between $70.0 million and $75.0 million per year from 2022 through 2029.

Opened new highly automated QuickVue manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $636.9 million, versus $809.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The change in sales from the fourth quarter of 2020 was mostly driven by a $249 million revenue decline of the Sofia 2 Flu + SARS antigen FIA in the quarter versus 2020. Also impacting revenue was a shift in product mix for our Rapid Immunoassay COVID-19 products from higher-priced Sofia products sold in the professional market to lower-priced QuickVue products sold in the retail, pharmacy and employer testing markets. Additionally, Molecular Diagnostics Solutions revenue decreased due to lower volumes and selling prices for our COVID-19 PCR products. Cardiometabolic Immunoassay revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 were lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 driven primarily by Beckman BNP products, due to the transition and settlement agreements with Beckman Coulter for the BNP business. Currency exchange had a favorable impact of $2.0 million.

Rapid Immunoassay product revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $521.0 million. Sofia sales were $92.8 million in the quarter, compared to $620.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decline was due to the lower Sofia 2 Flu + SARS Antigen FIA revenue, as well as customer shift to the QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 test. This change was offset by an increase in QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 test sales, which were $427.0 million in the quarter, compared to $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cardiometabolic Immunoassay revenue totaled $52.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of the transition and settlement agreements with Beckman Coulter for the BNP business. Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue decreased $45.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 to $50.9 million due to a decrease in Lyra® SARS-CoV-2 assay revenue, partially offset by an increase in Solana® product revenue. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased 6% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to $12.2 million.

"Quidel entered 2021 with considerable momentum, and throughout a transformational year, we leveraged that energy to open new channels for sustainable, long-term growth on a global scale,” said Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quidel. "Our performance was exceptional across the board - from shipping a record number of QuickVue COVID-19 and Sofia SARS antigen tests, to the successful launch of our Savanna MDx instrumented system in select ex-U.S. markets, to our definitive agreement to acquire Ortho - the Quidel team overcame obstacles and seized opportunities to dramatically broaden the range of patients, partners and providers we serve.

"Moving beyond the fourth quarter, demand for COVID-19 testing remains elevated, and despite ebbs and flows, we continue our previously announced work to accelerate development and production of tests to help meet demand from government, institutions and individuals,” Mr. Bryant said. "These efforts have helped to expand our footprint at the point of care, with the additional benefit of introducing our full portfolio of rapid diagnostic assays to engaged customer groups.”

Mr. Bryant noted, "While the year’s headlines were mostly about COVID-19, we remained focused on developing the growth drivers that will shape our future when COVID-19 ultimately reaches the endemic stage. Our key near-term opportunity is the anticipated U.S. launch of our revolutionary Savanna multiplex molecular platform, which allows for testing of up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than 25 minutes. Based on customer reviews in Europe, we believe Savanna will be a major growth driver, both in the U.S. and globally, for years to come.

"The timing of the Savanna launch, paired with our definitive agreement to acquire Ortho is fortuitous and makes our long-term growth story so compelling,” Mr. Bryant continued. "We believe that the portfolios and customer base of the combined company will prove to be powerfully complementary, and that the addition of Ortho’s global commercial operations will provide opportunities to significantly accelerate market penetration of Savanna as well as our full range of diagnostics worldwide. These transformational opportunities more than double our addressable market and fuel our excitement for 2022 and beyond.”

Mr. Bryant concluded, "As we close the books on 2021, I want to thank our Quidel team for the courage, creativity and resilience they showed personally and collectively in driving our business forward amid all the challenges of a second pandemic year. Their steadfast commitment to our mission of advancing diagnostics to improve human health is responsible for our success as a company and as a corporate citizen.”

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $489.3 million, a decrease of $212.2 million, driven by lower revenue, and product mix shift from high margin Sofia SARS products to lower margin QuickVue COVID-19 products, partially offset by increased absorption driven by the higher volumes produced in the current quarter. Gross margin was 77%, compared to 87% in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the same factors. R&D expense increased by $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period last year, mainly due to increased spending on third-party services and clinical trials for QuickVue and TriageTrue products and increased compensation costs. Sales and marketing expense increased by $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to increased freight and promotional spending driven by OTC marketing, corporate sponsorships, higher travel and meeting costs, as well as higher labor costs associated with additional headcount, partially offset by lower bad debt expense. G&A expense increased by $2.3 million in the quarter due to the higher compensation costs and increased charitable contributions, partially offset by lower legal fees. Acquisition and integration costs of $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were primarily related to due diligence and other costs mostly associated with the pending Ortho transaction.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Quidel recorded an income tax expense of $84.1 million, as compared to $145.4 million in the same quarter last year. The lower tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year is a result of lower pre-tax profits.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $291.3 million, or $6.85 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $470.1 million, or $10.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $309.8 million, or $7.29 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $482.8 million, or $11.07 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased 2% to $1,698.6 million, from $1,661.7 million in 2020. The 2% increase in revenue was driven primarily by incremental COVID-19 Rapid Immunoassay product sales, and to a lesser extent, by increased sales of Cardiometabolic Immunoassay products. This growth was partially offset by declines in revenue for Molecular Diagnostic Solutions and Specialized Diagnostic Solutions products. Foreign exchange had a positive impact of $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Rapid Immunoassay product revenue increased 5% in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to $1,197.5 million. This was driven by QuickVue sales, which increased by $563.2 million from 2020 to $611.5 million, partially offset by a 47% decline in Sofia revenue to $582.2 million. Cardiometabolic Immunoassay revenue totaled $255.8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 5% increase from 2020. Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue decreased $22.5 million to $200.5 million, primarily due to an anticipated decrease in revenue from Lyra COVID-19 products. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $44.8 million, down 12% from the prior year, driven by lower sales of our Cell Culture products, primarily due to the lack of a respiratory season in early 2021.

Gross profit in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $1,270.9 million, a decrease from 2020, driven by product mix shift from higher margin Sofia SARS products to lower margin QuickVue COVID-19 products and lower selling prices for SARS products. Gross margin was 75% in 2021, down from 81% in 2020 due to the same factors. R&D expense increased by $11.4 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increased spending on Savanna and QuickVue OTC projects, partially offset by decreased spending on Sofia development projects. Sales and marketing expense increased by $41.4 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, due to increased freight expense, increased promotional spending associated with the launch of the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 test, corporate sponsorships, higher labor costs and higher travel and meeting costs, partially offset by lower bad debt expense. G&A expense increased by $17.7 million in 2021, primarily due to increased compensation costs, increased charitable contributions, higher stock compensation expense and increased costs for third-party services. Acquisition and integration costs of $9.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were primarily related to due diligence and other costs mostly associated with the pending Ortho transaction.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $704.2 million, or $16.43 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $810.3 million, or $18.60 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $759.7 million, or $17.72 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $868.4 million, or $19.92 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Quidel is providing non-GAAP financial information to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, non-cash interest expense, foreign exchange gains and losses and certain non-recurring items on net income and earnings per share as a supplement to its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., or GAAP.

Quidel is providing the adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net earnings per share, and constant currency revenue information for the periods presented because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the comparison of Quidel’s financial results from period-to-period and to that of its competitors. Constant currency revenue is calculated by (i) translating current period revenues using prior period exchange rates and (ii) excluding any hedging effect recognized in the current period. The related constant currency fluctuation rate (expressed as a percentage) is calculated by determining the change in current period constant currency revenue compared to prior period revenue. This press release is not meant to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures is included in this press release as part of the attached financial tables.

QUIDEL CORPORATION (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Consolidated Statements of Operations: 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 636,867 $ 809,203 Cost of sales 147,525 107,709 Gross profit 489,342 701,494 Research and development 26,107 25,495 Sales and marketing 56,214 38,239 General and administrative 22,489 20,165 Acquisition and integration costs 7,803 519 Total operating expenses 112,613 84,418 Operating income 376,729 617,076 Other expense, net Interest and other expense, net (1,354 ) (1,552 ) Total other expense, net (1,354 ) (1,552 ) Income before income taxes 375,375 615,524 Provision for income taxes 84,058 145,394 Net income $ 291,317 $ 470,130 Basic earnings per share $ 6.98 $ 11.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.85 $ 10.78 Shares used in basic per share calculation 41,758 42,211 Shares used in diluted per share calculation 42,500 43,622 Gross profit as a % of total revenues 77 % 87 % Research and development as a % of total revenues 4 % 3 % Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues 9 % 5 % General and administrative as a % of total revenues 4 % 2 % Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows: Rapid Immunoassay $ 520,998 $ 631,253 Cardiometabolic Immunoassay 52,780 70,031 Molecular Diagnostic Solutions 50,934 96,431 Specialized Diagnostic Solutions 12,155 11,488 Total revenues $ 636,867 $ 809,203 Condensed balance sheet data: 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 802,751 $ 489,941 Accounts receivable, net $ 377,969 $ 497,688 Inventories $ 198,765 $ 113,798 Total assets $ 2,430,374 $ 1,871,164 Short-term debt $ 275 $ 238 Long-term debt $ 361 $ 4,100 Stockholders’ equity $ 1,929,362 $ 1,332,703

QUIDEL CORPORATION (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, Consolidated Statements of Operations: 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 1,698,551 $ 1,661,668 Cost of sales 427,656 312,813 Gross profit 1,270,895 1,348,855 Research and development 95,701 84,292 Sales and marketing 175,325 133,957 General and administrative 84,247 66,586 Acquisition and integration costs 9,557 3,694 Total operating expenses 364,830 288,529 Operating income 906,065 1,060,326 Other expense, net Interest and other expense, net (5,706 ) (9,623 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (10,384 ) Total other expense, net (5,706 ) (20,007 ) Income before income taxes 900,359 1,040,319 Provision for income taxes 196,133 230,032 Net income $ 704,226 $ 810,287 Basic earnings per share $ 16.74 $ 19.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 16.43 $ 18.60 Shares used in basic per share calculation 42,078 42,124 Shares used in diluted per share calculation 42,874 43,591 Gross profit as a % of total revenues 75 % 81 % Research and development as a % of total revenues 6 % 5 % Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues 10 % 8 % General and administrative as a % of total revenues 5 % 4 % Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows: Rapid Immunoassay $ 1,197,459 $ 1,144,831 Cardiometabolic Immunoassay 255,788 242,933 Molecular Diagnostic Solutions 200,487 222,964 Specialized Diagnostic Solutions 44,817 50,940 Total revenues $ 1,698,551 $ 1,661,668

QUIDEL CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Financial Results $ 489,342 $ 701,494 $ 376,729 $ 617,076 $ 291,317 $ 470,130 Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax — (13 ) Net income used for diluted earnings per share, if-converted method 291,317 470,117 $ 6.85 $ 10.78 Adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation expense 597 780 6,727 6,458 6,727 6,458 Amortization of intangibles 2,126 1,901 7,738 7,166 7,738 7,166 Amortization of debt issuance costs on credit facility 100 100 Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration 970 1,543 Gain on other investments (247 ) — Change in fair value of acquisition contingencies 117 557 117 557 Acquisition and integration costs 7,803 519 7,803 519 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 490 (307 ) Income tax impact of adjustments (a) (5,214 ) (3,368 ) Adjusted $ 492,065 $ 704,175 $ 399,114 $ 631,776 $ 309,801 $ 482,785 $ 7.29 $ 11.07

_______________ (a) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 22% for 2021 and 24% for 2020.

QUIDEL CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Financial Results $ 1,270,895 $ 1,348,855 $ 906,065 $ 1,060,326 $ 704,226 $ 810,287 Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax — 445 Net income used for diluted earnings per share, if-converted method 704,226 810,732 $ 16.43 $ 18.60 Adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation expense 2,665 2,012 25,406 21,019 25,406 21,019 Amortization of intangibles 8,247 7,665 31,175 28,398 31,175 28,398 Amortization of debt issuance costs on credit facility 403 403 Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration 4,485 6,569 Loss on extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes — 10,384 Gain on other investments (1,411 ) — Change in fair value of acquisition contingencies 218 1,405 218 1,405 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - Convertible Senior Note — 1,084 Acquisition and integration costs 9,557 3,694 9,557 3,694 Foreign exchange loss 1,288 40 Income tax impact of adjustments (a) (15,647 ) (15,329 ) Adjusted $ 1,281,807 $ 1,358,532 $ 972,421 $ 1,114,842 $ 759,700 $ 868,399 $ 17.72 $ 19.92

_______________ (a) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 22% for 2021 and 22% for 2020.

