Quidel to Hold Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on February 17th, 2022

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

Investors may either join the live call by telephone, or via webcast:

To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial 844-200-6205, or from outside the U.S., dial 929-526-1599, and enter access code 636452.

To join the live webcast, participants may click the following link directly: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/599258989 or access the event via the Investor Relations section of the Quidel website (http://ir.quidel.com).

The website replay will be available for 1 year. The telephone replay will be available for 14 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 17 th, 2022 by dialing 866-813-9403 from the U.S., or +44 204-525-0658 for international callers, and entering access code 885823.

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com/ourstory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006105/en/