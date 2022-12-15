|
15.12.2022 15:00:00
Quility Partners With Idaho Central Insurance Services
Quility brings simplified, affordable life insurance solutions to more than half a million members of Idaho Central Credit Union
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, has partnered with Idaho Central Insurance Services (ICIS).
"The team at Quility could not be more excited to partner with ICIS," says Chase Allen, Senior VP of Affinity Partnerships. "We're thrilled to help ICCU members protect their families, businesses and estates in an easy, effective way."Quility Affinity Partnerships
Quility's Affinity division focuses on partnerships with firms ranging from financial institutions to employee benefits groups. Through partnership, these establishments can create an additional revenue channel and provide their clientele with affordable life insurance solutions.Quility And ICIS
Quility's partnership with ICIS aims to serve clients who have traditionally found the life insurance process too cumbersome or coverage too expensive. Through Quility's products, ICIS can now offer policies that can be obtained in 10 minutes or less and 100% online. For members seeking offline assistance, ICIS agents are readily available and backed by Quility Regional Sales Managers who provide case design and advanced markets support.
"We are excited to have partnered with Quility," states Chris Jeppsen, ICCU VP of Wealth Management. "Through the Quility platform, our members now have access to an array of products that provide financial protection for every stage of life."About Quility:
Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. To learn more, visit quility.com.About Idaho Central Insurance Services (ICIS):
Idaho Central Insurance Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idaho Central Credit Union and a licensed insurance agency in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. Created in 2021, this program provides an opportunity for Idaho Central to continue expanding its products and services to align with its mission to help members achieve financial success. Learn more at ICCU.com.
ICIS Disclosure: Idaho Central Insurance Services, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idaho Central Credit Union and a licensed insurance agency. Business conducted with Idaho Central Insurance Services, LLC is separate and distinct from any business conducted with Idaho Central Credit Union. Insurance products are not products or obligations of Idaho Central Credit Union, are not NCUA or federally insured, are not endorsed or guaranteed by Idaho Central Credit Union or any government agency and may lose value.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quility-partners-with-idaho-central-insurance-services-301703127.html
SOURCE Quility
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag unter der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.