09.05.2024 14:30:00
QuinStreet to Participate at Upcoming Investment Conferences
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate at the 2024 Needham Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference on May 14 at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York and the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 16.
The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.
