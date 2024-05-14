QuinStreet to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate at the B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California and the BMO Insurance Summit on June 13 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514477694/en/