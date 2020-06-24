Quit Genius Adds Alcohol And Opioid Addiction Treatment Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quit Genius, the first technology-enabled digital clinic for multiple addictions, launched their solutions for alcohol and opioid addictions today.

In April, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA updated the regulatory requirements for treating psychiatric disorders, including substance use disorders. The new guidance facilitates the treatment of substance use disorders through digital health devices, without the need for in-clinic visits.

Adding to Quit Genius' industry-leading tobacco cessation program (52% quit rates), the company will now offer integrated support for alcohol and opioid addictions to help support patients during the pandemic and beyond. The company has pioneered a new model of physician-led care that combines counseling, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), supervised drug testing, and peer support.

The Quit Genius solution uses technology to deliver the full treatment program remotely within the privacy of a patient's home. The program will be available to enterprise and health plan customers in the US.

"Quit Genius has delivered industry-leading health outcomes and a meaningful return on investment for our customers thus far. With COVID-19, we have seen a positive acceleration in the adoption of digital health solutions. This expansion makes Quit Genius the first digital therapeutics program for poly-substance addictions and represents a big step in our mission of helping 100 million people conquer their substance addictions." said Quit Genius CEO, Yusuf Sherwani, MD.

"With 1 in 4 workers battling addiction and one-third of them having more than one addiction, poly-substance addictions are unfortunately common. Delivering holistic care, that treats the 'whole person', irrespective of their addiction or combination of addictions has been a core part of our product strategy from day one and will go a long way to enable our members to live addiction-free lives." said Chief Product Officer, Sarim Siddiqui, MD.

About Quit Genius:

Quit Genius is the world's first and only technology-enabled digital clinic for multiple addictions. Their evidence-based solution has industry-leading quit rates of 53% and typically results in 5X higher engagement when compared to traditional telephonic programs. Quit Genius is working with self-insured employers and health plans across the US.

Quit Genius is on a mission to leverage technology to help 100 million people quit their substance addiction.

For more information, visit https://www.quitgenius.com

