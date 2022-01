Quitting Your Job? Here's What to Do With Your 401(k)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Great Resignation has been upon us for quite some time, and these days, Americans are leaving their jobs in droves. In November, a record 4.5 million Americans tendered their resignations. And given that the labor market is loaded with jobs, a lot of people aren't hesitating to seek out better opportunities.While moving on to a new job could be a great career move for you, it does beg the question of what to do with your 401(k) plan. While you'll generally have the option to leave that money alone, you may want to consider one of these choices instead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading