Quoin Pharma To Launch Phase 2 Study Of QRX003 In Peeling Skin Syndrome After FDA Clearance

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for QRX003 for the treatment of Peeling Skin Syndrome (PSS), allowing the company to begin a Phase 2 study.

Quoin expects to initiate the study in the second half of 2026.

Quoin noted that in an ongoing investigator-led pediatric study, a patient achieved clinically meaningful improvements by week 12 across key disease severity measures. Treatment is ongoing, and no adverse events have been reported following more than 15 months of QRX003 dosing.

Quoin added that the FDA raised no safety concerns regarding the study design or planned duration of dosing.

The company also plans to complete patient enrollment in its Phase 3 study of QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome by the end of 2026 and seek FDA approval in 2027.

Quoin Pharma shares were down more than 8% in pre-market trading after closing at $4.72 on Wednesday.