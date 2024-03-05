|
05.03.2024 15:41:27
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Prices Offering Of Approx. 4.1 Mln Shares At $1.6/Share; Stock Tanks
(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX), Tuesday announced the pricing of offering of around 4.1 million shares, representing same amount of American Depository Shares or ADS, and warrants, at a combined price of $1.6 per share, to raise approximately $6.5 million.
The specialty pharmaceutical company intends to use the proceeds for corporate-related purposes.
The company stated that the warrants, Series D and Series E, would be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and would expire in two years and five years, respectively, from their issuance.
The offering is expected to close on or about March 7.
Following the announcement, Quoin's stock is currently tumbling 44.48 percent, to $1.57 over the previous close of $2.9 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Anhörung steht an: ATX höher - DAX stabil -- Märkte in Fernost überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch leicht zulegen. Der DAX notiert zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Mittwoch eine freundliche Stimmung auszumachen.