Quoin Secures EMA Orphan Drug Designation For QRX003 In Rare Skin Disorder

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for QRX003 as a potential treatment for Peeling Skin Syndrome, a rare inherited skin disorder with significant unmet medical need. The designation marks another regulatory milestone for the company's lead drug candidate as it expands development beyond Netherton Syndrome.

Peeling Skin Syndrome (PSS), is a rare genetic condition characterized by continuous shedding and peeling of the skin. According to the company, it remains an underserved disease area with no approved treatments specifically indicated for the condition.

The EMA designation provides several incentives intended to support the development of medicines for rare diseases, including access to scientific advice on study protocols, fee reductions and eligibility for certain European Union grants. If QRX003 ultimately receives marketing approval in Europe, the product would be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity for the treatment of Peeling Skin Syndrome within the European Union.

Quoin said it remains on track to initiate the first formal clinical stuy of QRX003 in patients with Peeling Skin Syndrome before the end of the year.

QRX003 has also received Pediatric Rare Disease Designation and Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for Peeling Skin Syndrome. Across its development programs for Peeling Skin Syndrome and Netherton Syndrome, the drug candidate has now received four Orphan Drug Designations from regulatory agencies in the U.S., Europe and Japan, along with two Pediatric Rare Disease Designations and Fast Track status in the U.S.

In addition to its work in Peeling Skin Syndrome, Quoin is evaluating QRX003 in late-stage clinical trials for Netherton Syndrome, another rare genetic skin disorder for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The EMA decision represents the eighth regulatory designation awarded to QRX003 and further strengthens Quoin's efforts to develop treatments for rare dermatological diseases with limited therapeutic options.

QNRX has traded between $3.25 and $23.50 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $4.15, down 4.82%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.13, down 0.39%.