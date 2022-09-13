Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 13:45:00

QurAlis to Present at 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum (BEF), taking place on September 21-22, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland. Dr. Roet will present as detailed below:

QurAlis Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/QurAlis)

QurAlis Company Presentation
DATE: Thursday, September 22, 2022
TIME: 11:30AM CET
LOCATION: Track H, Emerald Room

CNS: Focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases Panel
DATE: Thursday, September 22, 2022
TIME: 12:05PM CET
LOCATION: Ballroom

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation
QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quralis-to-present-at-22nd-annual-biotech-in-europe-forum-301622279.html

SOURCE QurAlis

