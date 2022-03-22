22.03.2022 12:45:00

QurAlis to Present at H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that its CEO and co-founder, Kasper Roet, PhD, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference held virtually on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. 

QurAlis Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/QurAlis)

The presentation will be available on demand beginning March 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM ET on the H.C. Wainwright conference website. The QurAlis corporate presentation can also be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quralis-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-gene-therapy-and-gene-editing-virtual-conference-301506943.html

SOURCE QurAlis

