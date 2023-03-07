|
07.03.2023 08:44:00
Quzhou to bring landmarks onto stage
QUZHOU, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:
Quzhou, a city in eastern China, will bring its landmarks onto the stage in a new play, which will premiere on the evening of Tuesday at Shuiting Theater.
The 90-minute play "Immerse in Dreams" tells the story of how an heirloom of descendants of Confucius was kept in wartime. The stage is set against a backdrop of the city's landmarks, such as the Quzhou Confucius Ancestral Temple, the Lanke Mountain and the Shuitingmen scenic spot.
The theatre pushes the boundary of the stage and puts audiences in the world of the thrilling story, allowing them to take part in the show.
This performance is brought to life by renowned director Wang Yansong and a number of famous actors.
Quzhou to bring landmarks onto stage
http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-03/07/content_85150507.htm
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quzhou-to-bring-landmarks-onto-stage-301764224.html
SOURCE China SCIO
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen drücken Stimmung: ATX leichter -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls in Rot. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen am Donnerstag die Minuszeichen. Die US-Märkte fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.