QVC+ AND HSN+ REVEALS NEW FALL STREAMING PROGRAMMING HEADLINED BY ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIE 'THE RECIPE FILES' STARRING ASHLEE SIMPSON

Streaming service will feature original, exclusive shoppable entertainment including a new show and podcast from Chef Curtis Stone, reality competition "The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge" and celebrity chef series "Seasoned"

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience today announced its new fall streaming programming with a full slate of retailtainment to get viewers in a festive mood this holiday season. The announcement is headlined by "The Recipe Files," an original QVC+ holiday movie directed by Lindsay Hartley ("Passions," "Days of Our Lives") and starring singer-songwriter and actress Ashlee Simpson. In addition, several original debuts and new exclusive content will launch throughout the season featuring premier brands, fresh new products, and the people and stories behind them, presented by celebrities, influencers and interesting personalities.

Highlights this season include:

The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience is available free in more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. and offers QVC and HSN's most robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app. Fans can also download QVC+ and HSN+ to their favorite streaming platforms and devices for free here.

Missed a show or episode? Not a problem. You can watch your favorite programs via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience anytime with Video on Demand. The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines 200+ streaming-only show episodes, three digital-only linear channels, and five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2. The QVC+ and HSN+ app is available on Roku; Comcast X1, Xfinity Flex and X-Class TV; Amazon Fire TV; LG; Apple TV; and Android TV, the Google Play Store, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player, and VIZIO Smart TV.

