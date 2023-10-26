|
QVC+ AND HSN+ REVEALS NEW FALL STREAMING PROGRAMMING HEADLINED BY ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIE 'THE RECIPE FILES' STARRING ASHLEE SIMPSON
Streaming service will feature original, exclusive shoppable entertainment including a new show and podcast from Chef Curtis Stone, reality competition "The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge" and celebrity chef series "Seasoned"
WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience today announced its new fall streaming programming with a full slate of retailtainment to get viewers in a festive mood this holiday season. The announcement is headlined by "The Recipe Files," an original QVC+ holiday movie directed by Lindsay Hartley ("Passions," "Days of Our Lives") and starring singer-songwriter and actress Ashlee Simpson. In addition, several original debuts and new exclusive content will launch throughout the season featuring premier brands, fresh new products, and the people and stories behind them, presented by celebrities, influencers and interesting personalities.
Highlights this season include:
- "The Recipe Files" is an original QVC+ holiday movie produced in collaboration with Nicely Entertainment, directed by Lindsay Hartley and starring singer-songwriter and actress Ashlee Simpson, Morgan Bradley and Doug Noble. The movie features cameos from QVC® hosts David Venable, Ali Carr, Steve Doss and Rachel Boesing, and QVC brands Kitchen Aid, David's Cookies, Rastelli's and Temp-tations. The movie premieres November 24 as part of the streamer's Movie Mall experience where viewers can shop exclusive merch inspired by the film and special deals on featured QVC brand products. "The Recipe Files" centers on Isabel, a baker who finds herself seeking adventure in the cookie-cutter town of Shady Oaks after having lost her job and fiancé. When she suspects her recent thrift store find, a mysterious handwritten recipe book, may hold clues to its former owner's death, she sets out to crack the case with the help of some newfound friends, all amidst a budding romance. Will she solve it in time for the holidays or will her efforts be a recipe for disaster?
- Coming later this winter, Chef Curtis Stone, the man behind one of the top-rated brands on HSN®, will star in a soon to be named new streaming show and podcast on HSN+. In Chef Curtis' first foray into the video podcast arena, his new show will focus on the intersection of food and culture. Sunny Side Up Productions, the chef's production company that brought "In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis," "Cooking with Curtis," and "Travel, Cook, Repeat" to HSN+, is behind this new production, alongside executive producer and three-time Emmy winner Rob K. Silverstein. Filmed and recorded at Chef Curtis Stone's 60-acre ranch in Malibu Canyon, guests from the world of film, television, music and sports will cook alongside Curtis while discussing everything from current events to memories of family meals and favorite dining experiences. While keeping the cooking elevated and aligned with his philosophy at Michelin-starred restaurants Maude in Beverly Hills and Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Hollywood, Curtis will also bring a bit of fun to "the menu" as he takes advantage of his unique ranch and vineyard for inspiration.
- "The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge" is a one-of-a-kind competition where contestants put their creative skills to the test and battle it out each episode to be crowned the Ultimate Gift Wrapping Champion. This new reality competition, a first for QVC+, will be hosted and judged by entrepreneur and QVC home décor designer Lauren McBride, TV personality and World's Most Famous Gift Wrap Artist Alton DuLaney, and Britain's Gift Wrapping Queen Jane Means. Premiering December 4, follow along as expert artists and crafters of all kinds face new challenges to master and try not to get their tinsel in a tangle.
- "Seasoned" celebrates the inspiring culinary journeys of accomplished chefs who have earned their space at the table through years of hard work and passion. Join each chef in the kitchen on QVC+ as they share stories of their personal challenges, cultural influences and their best-kept recipes that give "made with love" a whole new meaning. Episodes premiere each month and feature top culinary names including Chef Maria Loi (Loi Estiatorio), Chef Joe Feldman (Falkor Fusion), Chef Aarti Sequeira (Food Network, Cooking Channel), Chef Carla Hall ("Top Chef," The Chew") and more, where viewers will cook along and discover the inspiring techniques and tools that made these chefs top of their field.
- "The Edit" Collection is an exclusive curation of top shows, exciting brands, in-depth tutorials and more to keep everyone in the know. Tune-in exclusively to QVC+ for a weekly dose of curated retail therapy to discover the latest got-to-have-it finds from fashion and beauty to home and beyond. Check out the trend-setting experts ready to help refresh, revitalize and reimagine everyone's lifestyle:
- "Curated by Sinéad," hosted by actress and overall super mom Sinéad de Vries, who invites viewers into her home to spill her secrets for living a happy, balanced life. From revealing her favorite gardening tools to timesaving back-to-school necessities, Sinéad is everyone's new BFF go-to when it comes to discovering the next best thing.
- "The Finishing Touch with Paige Mobley," hosted by lifestyle expert Paige Mobley, shares Paige's tips and tricks to take any outfit from ordinary to extraordinary like only an IT girl can. Viewers will learn how to elevate their style by pairing bold and unique accents with classic fashion staples to enhance individuality day after day. After all, while trends come and go, style is forever.
- "Glamourous Getaways," hosted by model and TV personality Paige Mobley, goes the distance bringing the latest fashion and beauty from around the world to viewers. Check in as Paige shares her must-have items and style inspiration from every destination. From California to Italy, no passports are required to take-off from this fashion runway.
- "Feels Like Home with Preston," hosted by lifestyle expert Preston Konrad, has one simple mission: elevate the everyday by making a home feel like a sanctuary. Preston invites viewers through his own chic doors to demonstrate curated, simple design changes, easy at-home meals and attainable additions to help everyone reflect their individual style, host with ease and ultimately, live their best life.
- "The Edit: Gift Guides," hosted by shopping expert Andrea Presta, helps viewers make the ultimate gift list that won't need to be checked twice. Follow along as she unwraps a curated gift guide full of perfect pop culture presents to treat family, friends, and even yourself this holiday season.
- Holiday Magic Curated Collections launches November 1 on QVC+ and HSN+ as the ultimate holiday-themed collection full of guest-pleasing meals, seasonal indoor and outdoor decorations, festive fashion and gifts galore. Whether searching for seasonal table settings, holiday gifts or festive décor, the Holiday Magic curated collection is the go-to for everything viewers need to rock the holidays. Key highlights include: weekly holiday-themed episodes of "The Edit," watch an exclusive livestream November 16 as Elvis' iconic Graceland Mansion lights up for the holiday season, get DIY inspired as "HSN Gets Crafty," discover holiday gift must-haves through specially curated QVC and HSN celebrity gift guides and look to the experts at the "Holiday House on HSN" to make every home holiday ready.
The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience is available free in more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. and offers QVC and HSN's most robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app. Fans can also download QVC+ and HSN+ to their favorite streaming platforms and devices for free here.
Missed a show or episode? Not a problem. You can watch your favorite programs via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience anytime with Video on Demand. The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines 200+ streaming-only show episodes, three digital-only linear channels, and five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2. The QVC+ and HSN+ app is available on Roku; Comcast X1, Xfinity Flex and X-Class TV; Amazon Fire TV; LG; Apple TV; and Android TV, the Google Play Store, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player, and VIZIO Smart TV.
