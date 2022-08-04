QVC Joins Forces With Prominent Home Brands to Support Feeding America Through the Second Annual Living For Giving Shopping Event

QVC and Housewares Charity Foundation look to top 2021 giving, which helped deliver 6.7 million meals

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce") across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, and the Housewares Charity Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the home and housewares industry, have joined forces once again to present Living for Giving, a cross-platform shopping event to support Feeding America®. Following a successful campaign in 2021, the second annual Living for Giving features national name brand houseware products at discounted prices* and directs 70%** of the purchase price to benefit Feeding America's efforts to fight hunger through a network of food banks in communities across the U.S. Living for Giving is now live on all QVC TV, digital, streaming and social platforms and runs through October 28.

In 2021, Living for Giving generated more than $670,000 to support Feeding America, which helped to provide more than 6.7 million meals to families in need.

"Through Living for Giving, we're presenting our customers a meaningful opportunity to shop national brand home products for a great cause, at reduced prices," said Suzanne Quigley, Director of Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs for Qurate Retail Group. "In collaboration with the Housewares Charity Foundation, the event combines the generosity of our incredible community of vendors with QVC's extensive vCommerce and digital reach to help raise awareness and funds for Feeding America and their mission to provide hunger-relief across the U.S."

On August 31, QVC Program Hosts David Venable and Alberti Popaj will anchor a two-hour live broadcast from 6 to 8 p.m. ET, featuring such notable brands as Mrs. Prindable's, Rastelli's, Cuisinart, Ninja, Dash, Geoffrey Zakarian, Just Bagels, and more.

"For the second year in a row, the Housewares Charity Foundation is thrilled to collaborate with QVC and Feeding America in this Living for Giving event," said Barbara Westfield, Member Board of Directors, the Housewares Charity Foundation. "Our Foundation is committed to helping fight hunger in this country and support those vulnerable to lack of nutrition with millions of meals. Our vendor community is devoted to sharing generously and supporting Living for Giving."

In 2021, Living for Giving generated more than $670,000 to support Feeding America, which helped to provide more than 6.7 million meals to families in need. For more than 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the needs of people facing hunger in the United States. The painful reality of hunger is playing out in every community across the country. Each $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

For additional information on QVC and Housewares Charity Foundation Presents Living for Giving, visit QVC.com . To learn more about QVC and Qurate Retail Group's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/corporate-responsibility/.

*While supplies last

** Purchase price excludes shipping and handling charges and tax.

