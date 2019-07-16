Qwinix Becomes a Google Cloud Partner

DENVER, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwinix announces today that it has become a Google Cloud Partner, further strengthening the company's position as a next-gen software development and cloud managed services provider. The designation affirms Qwinix's high level of competency and performance on Google Cloud Platform and its ability to deliver leading-edge solutions to its clients.

For more information on the Google Cloud Platform: https://www.qwinix.io/solutions/google-cloud-platform/

Joining an elite group of businesses worldwide that are Google Cloud partners, Qwinix offers custom cloud-native solutions in the areas of infrastructure modernization, data management, application development, smart business analytics and AI (artificial intelligence).

The Google Cloud partnership comes at a time of rapid growth for Qwinix and marks a key milestone in a series of strategic scaling initiatives for the company. "The growing demand in the market for Google Cloud technology drives our commitment to this partnership," says Loren Burnett, Qwinix President and CEO. "We are well-positioned to leverage Google Cloud's expansive resources and best-in-class infrastructure to accelerate and scale with our clients' businesses."

In addition to its robust technology offerings, Qwinix is quickly gaining momentum in the burgeoning areas of IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud migration. In order to facilitate its focus on speed, stability, and delivery, Qwinix is investing heavily in its team — implementing a fast-track Google Cloud certification program for its talented crew of engineers and architects.

"Like Google Cloud, Qwinix is driven by a relentless determination to innovate," says Qwinix Founder & Chairman, Darshan Puttannaiah. "Our technical team now has access to Google Cloud's preferred network of experts to support Qwinix as we continue to transform our clients' businesses through technology."

About Qwinix

Qwinix is a global next-gen software development and cloud managed services provider with offices in Denver, Mysore India, and San Jose, Costa Rica. Through collaborative relationships with its partners and clients, Qwinix innovators build and run leading-edge technology solutions by leveraging cloud, design thinking, data, and analytics.

